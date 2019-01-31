Kate Spade’s Winter Weekend Sale offers an extra 30% off popular handbags, wallets, more

The Kate Spade Winter Weekend Sale takes an extra 30% off already-reduced items with code BRRR at checkout. Find great deals on select handbags, wallets, accessories and more. Receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Cameron Street Lucie Crossbody that’s marked down to $129. That’s a savings of $119 off the original rate and it’s available in two color options. You can use this bag as a crossbody or handheld and it’s perfect for spring. Rated 4.7/5 stars with over 250 reviews. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks from Kate Spade include:
- Cameron Street Lucie Crossbody $129 (Orig. $248)
- Hayes Street Sam $161 (Orig. $328)
- Cameron Street Lacey Wallet $79 (Orig. $188)
- Hayes Street Nandy $146 (Orig. $298)
- Carter Street Kylie $125 (Orig. $298)
- …and even more deals…
Kate Spade's Valentine's Day Gift Guide is loaded with handbags, smartwatches, more https://t.co/UyNauOiER4 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/U31nJi0whe
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 30, 2019