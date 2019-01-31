Sorel’s End of Season Sale offers up to 40% off its most popular boots from $53

The Sorel End of Season Sale is currently offering up to 40% off select styles of boots for men and women. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary. The Joan of Arctic Winter Boots for women are a stylish way to stay warm in the snow. Originally these boots were priced at $190; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to $114. Plus, this style is available in an array of color options and features a chic faux fur top. Plus, you can style these boots with jeans, leggings, or snow pants alike. With over 400 reviews, these boots are rated 4.3/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Caribou Boots $120 (Orig. $160)
- Cheyanne II Waterproof Boots $116 (Orig. $155)
- Falcon Ridge Slipper $53 (Orig. $70)
- Ankeny Mid Boot $105 (Orig. $140)
- Cheyanne II Chelsea Boots $109 (Orig. $145)
Our top picks for women include:
- Joan of Arctic Winter Boots $114 (Orig. $190)
- Tivoli III Waterproof Boots $78 (Orig. $130)
- Tofino II Waterproof Boots $128 (Orig. $170)
- Slimpack II Lace Boots $109 (Orig. $145)
- Emelie Lace Up Boots $150 (Orig. $200)
The North Face jackets, shoes, backpacks, accessories & more from $38 at Backcountry https://t.co/tqlZgNi0Mb by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/v51jXOxmqT
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) January 31, 2019