Gear up for the cold with two pairs of touchscreen winter gloves at just $22 shipped (Reg. $30)

Outdoor Master (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering 2 Pairs of Winter Gloves for just $21.89 shipped with coupon code SKIGLOVES27 at checkout. Regularly priced at $30, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. These gloves are a great way to keep your hands warm during outdoor activities and they’re touchscreen compatible. Plus, they feature sweat-wicking material so you stay comfortable throughout the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
Outdoor Master Winter Gloves feature:
- The surface of the glove shell is treated with a Durable Water Repellent finish which acts as a first moisture barrier.
- BREATHABLE YET WARM materials ensure great insulation and fast drying after use.
- Soft and warm liners provide WARMTH DURING VERY COLD DAYS in the slopes.
- Waterproof treated exterior keeps your hands warm and dry.
- Easily accessible wrist buckles and hem straps can easily be adjusted with one hand.
