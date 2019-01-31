Gear up for the cold with two pairs of touchscreen winter gloves at just $22 shipped (Reg. $30)

- Jan. 31st 2019 5:00 pm ET

Outdoor Master (99% positive lifetime) via Amazon is offering 2 Pairs of Winter Gloves for just $21.89 shipped with coupon code SKIGLOVES27 at checkout. Regularly priced at $30, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. These gloves are a great way to keep your hands warm during outdoor activities and they’re touchscreen compatible. Plus, they feature sweat-wicking material so you stay comfortable throughout the day. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Outdoor Master Winter Gloves feature:

  • The surface of the glove shell is treated with a Durable Water Repellent finish which acts as a first moisture barrier.
  • BREATHABLE YET WARM materials ensure great insulation and fast drying after use.
  • Soft and warm liners provide WARMTH DURING VERY COLD DAYS in the slopes.
  • Waterproof treated exterior keeps your hands warm and dry.
  • Easily accessible wrist buckles and hem straps can easily be adjusted with one hand.

