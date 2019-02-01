Dillard’s Clearance Event offers an extra 30% off Nike, UGG, Kate Spade, Levi’s, more from $16

Dillard’s Clearance Event takes an extra 30% off already-reduced items including top brands from Nike, Levi’s Michael Kors, Kate Spade and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $50 or more. The men’s Nike Long-Sleeve Dri-FiT Ledgend Shirt is on sale for just $16 and originally was priced at $30. This shirt is a perfect option for workouts with its sweat-wicking and lightweight material. You can wear this shirt with shorts, joggers or jeans depending on the occasion. Plus, it comes in six colors.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Long-Sleeve Dri-FIT Ledgend Tee $16 (Orig. $30)
- Levi’s 511 Slim-Fit Jeans $27 (Orig. $55)
- Tommy Bahama Reversible Pullover $35 (Orig. $100)
- Ralph Lauren Ribbed-Cuff Joggers $34 (Orig. $99)
- Michael Kors Softshell Hipster Jacket $44 (Orig. $179)
The women’s UGG Solana Slippers are a great way to stay cozy while indoors. These slippers were originally priced at $110; however, during the sale you can find them marked down to just $56. This style features a shearling lining for added warmth and will be a go-to in cool weather.
Our top picks for women include:
- Ralph Lauren Plaid Top $38 (Orig. $90)
- Draper James Cable Knit Cape $74 (Orig. $175)
- UGG Solana Slippers $56 (Orig. $110)
- Kate Spade Jackson Tote $146 (Orig. $298)
- DIFF Eyewear Becky Sunglasses $45 (Orig. $85)
Patagonia jackets, Mountain Hardwear pullovers & more at up to 60% off, this weekend only https://t.co/h6RmIc3qW7 by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/BMPVVbWxyN
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 1, 2019