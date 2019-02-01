Magazine subs from $4.50/yr: Wired, Women’s Health, Popular Science, ESPN, GQ, more

DiscountMags has now kicked off a weekend sale with loads of top tier titles at notable prices. In fact, many of the popular mags are slightly below our usual pricing this weekend including Wired, Women’s Health, Popular Science, ESPN, GQ and many more. But be sure to head below for some details as there are a few titles you might want avoid this time around.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

All of the aforementioned titles (and then some) are all around $0.50 per year less than our usual exclusive pricing with no promo code required. For example, Wired is down to $4.50 per year (up to 3 years) with digital access included. That’s $0.50 below our usual rate, $5.50 less than Amazon’s current sale offer and $20.50 under the regular price tag.

Now while it’s hard to go wrong here for the most part, there are a few things to keep in mind. Both Car & Driver and Motor Trend magazines are at around $4.50+ in this weekend’s sale, which is significantly more than the 4 years for $12 we see quite often. Another one you might want to avoid is Men’s Health magazine, which is nearly double our exclusive pricing this weekend.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Magazine: