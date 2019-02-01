Perfumania’s Flash Sale takes an extra 20% off top brands including Burberry, YSL, more

Perfumania is having a Flash Sale with an extra 20% off select items with code FLASH20 at checkout. Find great deals on Burberry, Vince Camuto, Mont Blanc, YSL and more. Free shipping on orders of $55 or more.
Smell fresh all day long with the Vince Camuto Eterno Gift Set that’s on sale for $40 and originally was priced at $82. This set features a 3.4-oz. cologne bottle, shave balm and travel spray. It’s a masculine scent with notes of bourbon, cedarwood, and mint that’s great to be worn all year round.
Our top picks for men include:
- Acqua Di Gio Gift Set $66 (Orig. $88)
- Mr Burberry Toliette Spray 5-oz. $43 (Orig. $115)
- Vince Camuto Eterno Gift Set $40 (Orig. $82)
- Mont Blanc Legend Gift Set $60 (Orig. $94)
- L’Homme YSL Gift Set $62 (Orig. $96)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Vince Camuto Eau De Parfum Spray $44 (Orig. $85)
- Bare Minerals Desert Nudes Lipglosses $16 (Orig. $20)
- Kate Spade Live Colorfully Perfume $50 (Orig. $98)
- Dolce Gabbana Rosa Perfume $52 (Orig. $94)
- Yves Saint Laurent Mon Paris $76 (Orig. $124)
- …and even more deals…