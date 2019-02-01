Score Ray-Ban Sunglasses at up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Valentine’s Day Event

Jomashop’s Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 60% off select Ray-Ban styles for men and women from $65. Prices are as marked. Receive free two-day shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout. The most notable deal from this sale is the unisex Clubmaster Tortoise Sunglasses for $80, which is down from their original rate of $153. For comparison, Nordstrom has the same sunglasses for $153. They are timeless and can be worn year-round. They also include 100% UV protection and come in a protective case. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Aviator Arista Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Wayfarer Green Classic Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $143)
- Justin Tortoise Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $143)
- Blaze Clubmaster Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $188)
- Outdoorsman Craft Sunglasses $113 (Orig. $193)
Our top picks for women include:
- Gradient Round Sunglasses $65 (Orig. $178)
- Classic Aviator Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $178)
- Clubmaster Tortoise Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Gatsby II Tortoise Sunglasses $80 (Orig. $153)
- Mirror Oval Sunglasses $90 (Orig. $168)