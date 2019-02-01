Score Ray-Ban Sunglasses at up to 60% off during Jomashop’s Valentine’s Day Event

- Feb. 1st 2019 3:58 pm ET

Jomashop’s Valentine’s Day Sale takes up to 60% off select Ray-Ban styles for men and women from $65. Prices are as marked. Receive free two-day shipping with code FASTSHIP at checkout. The most notable deal from this sale is the unisex Clubmaster Tortoise Sunglasses for $80, which is down from their original rate of $153. For comparison, Nordstrom has the same sunglasses for $153. They are timeless and can be worn year-round. They also include 100% UV protection and come in a protective case. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

