Haul your MacBook in a SwissGear Bag at 25% off: Skywalk 16″ $30, RHEA 17″ Leather $30, more

BuyDig is offering the SwissGear Skywalk 16-inch Padded Laptop Backpack for $29.95 shipped when coupon code SWISS has been applied during checkout. That’s $10 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by the same amount. With room for a 16-inch laptop and tablet, you’ll be able to easily tote your MacBook and iPad in this bag. The back of this backpack is padded with a breathable material that keeps air flowing to prevent perspiration. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below to find more SwissGear bags on sale and don’t forget to use the code mentioned above to receive your discount.

If your laptop is 15-inches or less, consider this vintage option for $24. It wields an external USB port for charging your devices while you’re on the move. Simply plug in a power bank and you’ll be good to go.

More SwissGear bags on sale:

SwissGear Skywalk Backpack features: