Brooks Brothers takes a rare extra 25% off clearance styles to polish your look

For three days only, Brooks Brothers offers an additional 25% off clearance styles that are already up to 60% off. Discount is reflected at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $250 or more. The men’s Regent Fitted Dress Shirt will be a staple in your wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for $84, which is down from its original rate of $225. You can wear this shirt with a tie and blazer for an event or style it with jeans and oxfords on the weekends. Its slim design will give you a modern appeal and its machine washable for convenience.

For women, the Gingham Double-Weave Sheath Dress is a great option for spring and summer. Originally priced at $198, during the sale you can find it marked down to $74 Plus, it’s available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: