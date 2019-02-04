Brooks Brothers takes a rare extra 25% off clearance styles to polish your look

For three days only, Brooks Brothers offers an additional 25% off clearance styles that are already up to 60% off. Discount is reflected at checkout. Receive free shipping on orders of $250 or more. The men’s Regent Fitted Dress Shirt will be a staple in your wardrobe. It’s currently on sale for $84, which is down from its original rate of $225. You can wear this shirt with a tie and blazer for an event or style it with jeans and oxfords on the weekends. Its slim design will give you a modern appeal and its machine washable for convenience.
For women, the Gingham Double-Weave Sheath Dress is a great option for spring and summer. Originally priced at $198, during the sale you can find it marked down to $74 Plus, it’s available in two color options. Find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Regent Fit Plaid Sport Coat $262 (Orig. $698)
- Plaid Mason Topcoat $539 (Orig. $1,198)
- Regent Fitted Dress Shirt $84 (Orig. $225)
- 9017 Red Wings Chukkas $184 (Orig. $350)
- Micro-Feeder Stripe Jersey Polo Shirt $31 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- Gingham Double-Weave Sheath Dress $74 (Orig. $198)
- Petite Wool-Cashmere Duffle Coat $374 (Orig. $998)
- Checked Boucle Tweed Jacket $224 (Orig. $598)
- Leather Bucket Bag $187 (Orig. $498)
- Two-Tone Leather Block-Heel Sandals $93 (Orig. $248)
J.Crew Factory's Flash Sale gets your wardrobe ready for spring with 40% off sitewide https://t.co/VUB2toUfAR by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/HDBpVik5gG
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 4, 2019