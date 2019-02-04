Bring home the Chef di Cucina 5.5L Digital Air Fryer at $70 shipped for today only at Best Buy

- Feb. 4th 2019 3:11 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $80+ $70
0

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chef di Cucina Nutri AirFry 5.5L Digital Air Fryer (NAF-5) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $170 at Best buy, it regularly sells for around $80 at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model uses little to no oil to cook everything from crispy chicken to doughnuts and just about everything in between. It features a front-loading basket, LCD display, a 5.5L capacity, overheat protection and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Drastically less expensive than the popular Philips options, this is quite a competitive price for any air fryer of this capacity. The only other options we can find for less or even smaller brands with fewer reviews.

Head over to our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals and hit up Pottery Barn’s Mega Sale for up to 60% off furniture, bedding and more.

Chef di Cucina Nutri AirFry 5.5L Digital Air Fryer:

Fry delicious foods without the oil when you use the Chef di Cucina Nutri AirFry air fryer. Rapid air circulation technology thoroughly cooks everything from fried chicken to donuts, while the nonstick, front-loading basket allows for easy cleanup. Featuring an LCD display and simple controls, this Chef di Cucina Nutri AirFry air lets you choose the right setting for frying, baking, grilling or roasting.

Get this deal
Reg. $80+ $70

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Chef di Cucina

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard