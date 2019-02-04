Bring home the Chef di Cucina 5.5L Digital Air Fryer at $70 shipped for today only at Best Buy

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Chef di Cucina Nutri AirFry 5.5L Digital Air Fryer (NAF-5) for $69.99 shipped. Regularly up to $170 at Best buy, it regularly sells for around $80 at Amazon and Walmart. Today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model uses little to no oil to cook everything from crispy chicken to doughnuts and just about everything in between. It features a front-loading basket, LCD display, a 5.5L capacity, overheat protection and more. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Drastically less expensive than the popular Philips options, this is quite a competitive price for any air fryer of this capacity. The only other options we can find for less or even smaller brands with fewer reviews.

Chef di Cucina Nutri AirFry 5.5L Digital Air Fryer: