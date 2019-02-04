Gift Cards up to 20% off: Uber, Cirque du Soleil, Fanatics, Wendy’s, many more

After seeing some very notable offers on iTunes and Xbox Gift Cards this morning, we have now spotted quite a few more via eBay Daily Deals and Best Buy. Some highlights include up to 20% off at Cirque du Soleil, Uber, Fanatics and even some options to fill the tank up at a discount. Outside of the Best Buy offer below, everything ships free either traditionally or via email from the official PayPal eBay store and trusted dealer SVM Giftcards. Head below for everything.
Below you’ll find all of today’s eBay gift card offers, but you might want to stop by Best Buy first for some Uber credit. You can now grab $25 gift cards for just $22.50 with free shipping in orders over $35. Otherwise, be sure to opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. If you plan on taking Uber at all over the next few months, you might as well do it at a discount.
Today’s Best Gift Card Deals:
- $100 iTunes $85 w/ free email delivery
- 15% off Xbox from $21 w/ email delivery
- $50 Cirque du Soleil $40 w/ free email delivery
- $50 Overstock $45 w/ free email delivery
- $50 Fanatics $40 w/ free email delivery
- $55 Wendy’s $50 shipped
- $100 Kansas City Steaks $80 shipped
- $100 ExxonMobil Gas $95 shipped
- $100 ChevronTexaco $95 shipped
- $100 BP Gas $95 shipped
