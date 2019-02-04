Neiman Marcus Last Call’s Cold Weather Shop takes 50%-60% off Michael Kors, Cole Haan, more

For a limited time only, Neiman Marcus Last Call’s Cold Weather Shop has 50% to 60% off top brands including Michael Kors, Cole Haan, Dolce Vita and more. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery with code LCSHIP at checkout. Bomber jackets are very on-trend this season and the Michael Kors Bomber Jacket is on sale for $67. For comparison, it was originally priced at $148. This jacket is versatile to dress up or down and a great layering option to wear now into spring. Plus, its jersey fabric will be easy to wash to stay looking fresh for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: