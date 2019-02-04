Grab a Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat w/ Google Home Mini for $191 ($269 value), more from $101

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Nest 3rd Gen. Learning Thermostat + Google Home Mini for $191.24 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. This combo has a value of $269 when comparing prices at Amazon and Best Buy. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve seen, coming close to matching what you would’ve paid when buying these items individually at all-time lows. When combining its high-end look with a such robust feature set, Nest’s thermostat is the best option out there for many homes. The inclusion of a Google Home Mini will allow you to control it using your voice. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If you find yourself in the HomeKit ecosystem, iDevices’ $70 Thermostat may be a better fit. While it doesn’t have the same deluxe look as a Nest, I own one and think it blends nicely on the wall. Rated 4+ stars by 55% of reviewers.

More Nest gear on sale:

Nest 3rd Gen. Thermostat features: