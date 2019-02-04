Oakley gears up for a new season w/ loads of deals on jackets, backpacks & more from $8 shipped

Oakley added hundreds of new items to its sale with up to 60% off jackets, backpacks, accessories and more. Prices are as marked. All orders receive free delivery. The men’s Aero Jacket is a great layering piece that you can wear now and into spring. It’s on sale for $150, which is 50% off the original rate. This jacket is sleek and stylish for everyday wear and features two zippered hand pockets for additional storage. It will be a go-to in your wardrobe. You can find the rest of our top picks below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Snow Insulated Jacket $203 (Orig. $290)
- Aero Jacket $150 (Orig. $300)
- Midlayer Softshell Jacket $126 (Orig. $180)
- Voyage 30L Backpack $110 (Orig. $220)
- Vertical Messenger 2.0 $90 (Orig. $180)
- Full Zip Golf Fleece $60 (Orig. $120)
- Link Backpack $60 (Orig. $120)
- Half Color Socks $8 (Orig. $15)
- …and even more deals…
