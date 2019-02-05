Amazon’s Prime Exclusive Luxury Skin Care Box offers 10 top-brand samples for $20 Prime shipped

For Prime members only, Amazon offers its Luxury Sun Care Sample Box with 12 top brand-name items for just $19.99 shipped. This has been going in-and-out of stock for some time. In this box you can find items from Vichy, Calvin Klein, La Roche and more. I personally use the Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying, Hydrating and Plumping Booster that’s included and highly recommend it. It’s also $44 at Amazon, which is double the amount of the box itself. These sample boxes are a great way to try out luxury products before buying the full-sized versions. With over 500 reviews, this box is rated 4/5 stars.
Amazon’s Luxury Sun Care Sample Box includes:
- NuFACE Prep-N-Glow Cloths: 1 cloth
- Comptoir Sud Pacifique Vanille Blackberry Eau De Toilette Spray: 0.05 fl oz
- Yu-Be Moisturizing Skin Cream for Dry Skin: 0.01 oz
- La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair UV Face Moisturizer with SPF 30: 0.06 oz
- Mario Badescu Complex Moisturizer with Vitamin E SPF-20: 0.1 oz
- iS Clinical Active Serum: 0.12 oz
- Calvin Klein euphoria Eau de Parfum: 0.05 fl oz
- Obliphica Professional Seaberry Fine to Medium Mask: 0.68 oz
- LIERAC Premium Serum: 0.07 oz
- PCA SKIN Exlinea Peptide Smoothing Serum: 0.17 oz
- Vichy Mineral 89 Fortifying, Hydrating & Plumping Daily Skin Booster: 0.03 oz
- SESHA Skin Therapy Renu Exfoliating Gel: 0.49 oz