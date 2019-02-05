Cuisinart’s Steel Nonstick Roaster Set w/ Carving Tools is down to $40 today (20% off)

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Cuisinart Steel Nonstick 17 x 13-inch Roaster Set with Carving Tools for $39.99 shipped. Matched direct at Best Buy as well. Originally $100, today’s deal is 20% off the going rate at Home Depot and elsewhere. It is also the lowest price we can find. This roasting set includes a steel pan, V-rack, turkey lifter, turkey baster, fork, knife and a meat thermometer along with a limited lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Circulon also makes a similar option for $30 shipped on Amazon (clip the on-page coupon), but you won’t get the additional tools. Having said that, this Taylor Precision set provides everything but the pan itself for just $14 Prime shipped. And as usual, our Home Goods Guide is chock full of awesome deals on kitchenware, home security, vacuums and much more.

Cuisinart Steel Nonstick 17 x 13-inch Roaster Set:

Ideal for turkey dinners or large roasts, these roaster sets provide the perfect solutions for everyday family meals, parties and holiday celebrations. Lifting is made safe and easy with sturdy construction and wide-grip handles on each roaster pan.

