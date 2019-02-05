Garmin’s 5-inch GPS duals as a dash cam for $109 (Refurb, Orig. $300), more from $100

BuyDig is offering the refurbished Garmin 50LMT DriveAssist GPS Built-In Dash Cam for $109 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon or using code CLARA at checkout. Originally $300, this combo unit now fetches $150 at Amazon. Today’s deal is a match for the our last mention and the lowest price we have tracked. If you’ve been eyeing a dash cam, this option lets you keep your car’s dashboard streamlined and functional while allowing you to keep your smartphone pocketed while on the road. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

We also spotted the refurbished Garmin DriveSmart 61 LMT-S 6.95-inch GPS for $99.99 shipped when using the same code mentioned above. That’s a savings of $115+ off Amazon’s price and is within a buck of the lowest we’ve tracked. This option is fantastic if you don’t need a dash cam and would like to cash in on slim bezels. Like the other deal above, customers will be covered by a 1 year warranty. Rated 4/5 stars.

Looking for a dash cam only? It’s hard to ignore the APEMAN 1080p Dash Cam for $45. With 1080p video recording and a 170-degree wide angle lens at such a low cost, it is no wonder why this is Amazon’s best-selling dash cam.

Garmin GPS w/ Dash Cam features: