Jos A Bank’s Super Tuesday Sale offers up to 70% off sitewide + an extra 50% off clearance

- Feb. 5th 2019 3:57 pm ET

from $29
For one day only, Jos A Bank Super Tuesday Sale takes up to 70% off sitewide and an extra 50% off clearance items. Prices are as marked. Bank Account Rewards members (free to join) receive free delivery. Looked polished in your everyday routine with the Traveler Collection Half-Zip Sweater that’s marked down to $29 from the original price of $110. Plus, the pullover is available in an array of color options. You can wear it with the 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Jeans and the Joseph Abbound Cabrillo Chelsea Boots for a very stylish look. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

from $29

