This Nerf Combat Blaster fires rounds at 100 feet per second: $30 at Amazon (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is offering the Nerf Rival Hera MXVII-1200 White Combat Blaster for $29.99 shipped. That’s $18 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and about $10 off what it has recently been getting at Amazon. Today’s deal beats the lowest price we have tracked by $4. This motorized blaster shoots high-impact rounds at up to 100 feet per second, sending a clear message to the competition that you play for keeps. It’s semi-automatic, allowing you to have precise control over how many rounds are fired. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Go into your next battle wielding two Nerfs when you use today’s savings on an N-Strike Elite Strongarm Blaster for $13. This best-selling blaster holds 6 darts that shoot up to 90 feet. No batteries are required to operate it, making it a low maintenance option worth keeping around.
Nerf Rival Hera Combat Blaster features:
- N-Strike Elite blasters and Elite darts deliver the ultimate in blaster performance
- Mega series blasters feature Mega Whistler darts that scream through the air
- Defend against a zombie invasion with ZombieStrike blasters
- Ignite the night with FireVision sports gear that glows when thrown
- Raise your game with the Pro-Grip football and Nerfoop basketball set