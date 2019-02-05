Enjoy the great outdoors w/ Ozark Trails’ deluxe camp kitchen/sink/storage combo: $59 (Reg. $80)

Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Deluxe Camp Kitchen with Storage and Sink for $59 shipped. Regularly closer to $80, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. If you plan to camp this spring, you’ll need a place to prepare meals and wash your dishes. This would also be great for fishing or hunting trips, as it’ll allow you to prepare your catch or even just enjoy a nice meal during the afternoon. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Be sure to pick up an Ozark Trail 2 Person Table Set for less than $7 at Walmart. You’ll be able to enjoy just about any meal with this great portable table set and it’s perfect for your camping adventures.

Ozark Trail Deluxe Camp Kitchen features: