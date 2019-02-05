A SanDisk 400GB microSD Card will bid adieu to Switch storage woes: $71 (Reg. $85, today only)

Adorama Camera via Rakuten is offering the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC Card for $71.37 shipped when coupon code SAVE15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s nearly $15 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked there by $9. This card packs Class 10 performance, meaning that it can handle file transfer speeds of 100MB/s. This is plenty of bandwidth for Nintendo Switch and most activities on Android devices. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not quite sure about dropping $70? Spend considerably less on this $22 128GB card. If you’re looking to give your Nintendo Switch a storage boost, you don’t necessarily need 400GBs. I added the very same 128GB card to mine and still have over 80GB free despite storing 10-15 games on it.

