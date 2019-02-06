Amazon 1-day Teddy Bear Valentine’s Day Sale from $22.50 w/ options up to 4-feet tall

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, The Vermont Teddy Bear Company (97% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its plush teddy bears starting from $22.49. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25, with solid reviews on everything. Just about all of today’s options are at great prices with many of them now sitting at Amazon lows. But our top pick is the 4-foot Giant Teddy Bear for $67.49 shipped. Regularly $90, this is the lowest we have tracked on Amazon and the best we can find. This giant teddy is “smooth and oh-so squeezable” but it also comes with a lifetime guarantee. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

However, if you think your special someone is just going to be annoyed with a giant bear like that, go for the humble and much smaller Cuddly Soft Floppy Teddy Bear for $22.49, which is down from the regular $30 price tag. But there are several options in between you’ll find right here.

And you’ll find loads of amazing Valentine’s Day gift ideas and sales right here.

Vermont 4-foot Giant Teddy Bear: