Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi gets a $150 discount at Amazon to $800 shipped

Amazon offers the latest Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 256GB Wi-Fi for $799.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Note: If you’re having trouble seeing the on-page coupon, be sure to try incognito or private browsing mode, that seems to do the trick for us. Regularly $949, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. Apple’s latest iPad Pro lineup offers plenty of processing power for any activity, including video editing or mobile working. Plus, you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Now, since you’re saving quite a bit here, be sure to pick up some tempered glass to keep your display safe from harm. This 2-pack is less than $10 Prime shipped and will give you a spare should something go wrong during install or it cracks. I also recommend this protective sleeve for $26 shipped, which can easily hold your 11-inch iPad Pro and 13-inch MacBook Pro. I love mine and go everywhere with it.

Apple iPad Pro features:

11-inch Multi-Touch Liquid Retina Display

Apple A12X 64-Bit SoC + M12 Coprocessor

Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac), BT 5.0

Front 7MP TrueDepth Face ID Camera

Rear 12MP Camera

USB Type-C Connectivity