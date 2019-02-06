Dell’s semi-annual sale offers 10% off hundreds of items from monitors to computers & more

Dell via Rakuten is running its Semi-annual sale with 10% off hundreds of products. Our top pick is the XPS 15 9570 with 2.2GHz i7/8GB/256GB for $1,224.99 shipped when you use the code CQ4I-0ADE-RON3-JRSU at checkout. Note: You must be logged into a free Rakuten account to use this code. Regularly $1,400 or more, it’s currently on sale for $1,250 at Dell and this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. This laptop sports an InfinityEdge display, giving you a near bezel-less appearance. Plus, the GTX 1050 Ti graphics card is perfect for medium to heavy workflows, giving you enough power to get through your workday. Rated 3.9/5 stars at Dell. We’ve got some more of our favorites listed below, but you can shop the entire sale here.

Nomad Base Station

Don’t forget to use code CQ4I-0ADE-RON3-JRSU at checkout to lock in your savings.

Our top picks: