Excalibur’s 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator drops to $200 shipped for today only (Reg. $275)

- Feb. 6th 2019 9:04 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator (3926TW) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly around $275+ on Amazon, today’s deal is the best we can find and a solid $75 in savings. This model features an adjustable thermostat, built-in on/off switch and 9 dehydrator trays (15 square feet). Rated 4+ stars from over 1,600 Amazon customers.

If the Made in the USA Excalibur is little bit too large for your needs, this Chefman is half the price. It also carries a 4+ star rating and includes a “1-year hassle-free” warranty. And be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Excalibur 9-Tray Electric Food Dehydrator:

  • 9-tray dehydrator, 15 square feet of drying space
  • Built in on/off switch
  • Great for large families and gardens
  • Adjustable thermostat 105 to 165°F, safe to dry meat for jerky; Accurate temperature controls to dry fruits, vegetables, meats, flowers, herbs, pet treats, arts and crafts
  • Convenient 26 hour timer, lets you sleep of leave home in peace
  • VOLTAGE: 110V, 600 Watts
