Download these FREE eBooks and learn how to use your Instant Pot, make beer, much more

Amazon offers the Instant Pot Cookbook: The Ultimate Guide Plus 101 Delicious Recipes Kindle eBook for FREE. That’s a $9 savings versus buying the paperback edition. Whether you’re a total newbie or an Instant Pot pro, you’ll benefit from this handy resource. In addition to recipes, this book also highlights ways to make the most of your favorite new kitchen appliance, such as safety tips and a list of foods you shouldn’t put in there. Rated 4.1/5 stars. Head below for even more free reads.

Have you ever used a pressure cooker before? If your answer is yes, then learning how to cook with an Instant Pot shouldn’t be very difficult for you. The Instant Pot is a digital pressure cooker that allows you to cook different types of foods. However, unlike conventional pressure cookers, the Instant Pot provides many functionalities like rice cooking, slow cooking, steaming, yogurt making, browning pan, and warming pot.