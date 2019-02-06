This Roborock S5 Mop/Vacuum will clean the house for you at $135+ off: $410 (Reg. $545+)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Roborock Technology (99% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner for $409.99 shipped. Regularly $547 or so, today’s deal is $137 in savings and the lowest prices have tracked on Amazon. This model is listed at $599 direct from Roborock, for comparison. Along with vacuuming and mopping capabilities, this model is great for multiple floor surfaces, has a 5200mAh battery, and app support for scheduling. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Now if the mopping and mapping elements are overkill for you, there are certainly options out there for much less. One notable option is the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Self-Charging Robot Vac at just $179.99 shipped. It might not have all the bells and whistles, but it will vacuum your house for you and has Alexa or Google Home voice support. Otherwise be sure to hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Roborock S5 Robotic Vacuum and Mop Cleaner