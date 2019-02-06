Saks Off 5th One Day Flash Sale cuts an extra 20% off Cole Haan, Steve Madden, more

- Feb. 6th 2019 1:58 pm ET

Today only, Saks Off 5th is having a Flash Sale with an extra 20% off sitewide when you apply promo code 24HOURS at checkout. Find top brands including Cole Haan, PUMA, Vince Camuto and more. Free shipping applies on orders of $99 or more with code SHIP99.

The men’s Vince Camuto Don Leather Boat Shoes are $64, which is down from their original rate of $175. These boat shoes are perfect for spring and summer and will look great with shorts or khakis alike. Their timeless design will be fashionable for years to come and a cushioned insole will promote comfort throughout the day. Find the rest of our top picks below.

