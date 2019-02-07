Amazon Valentine’s Day Watch sale from $25: Citizen, Michael Kors, Bulova, Diesel, Timex, more

- Feb. 7th 2019 8:01 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 40% off select watches for Valentine’s Day. Along with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25, we are seeing loads of highly-rated options from Citizen Watches, Michael Kors, Bulova, Diesel, Timex and more. Many of which are at the Amazon all-time low. You’ll find all of our top picks down below starting from just $26.

Top Picks from the Sale:

You'll also want to head over to our Fashion Guide for even more apparel deals.

Citizen WatchesPromaster Diver:

  • Round watch featuring unidirectional bezel and blue dial with date window at 4 o’clock and luminous hands/hour markers
  • Eco-Drive technology is fueled by light and never needs a battery
  • 48 mm stainless steel case with mineral dial window
  • Japanese quartz movement with analog display
  • Molded polyurethane band with buckle closure
  • Water resistant: WR200/20Bar/666ft [Swimming, Showering & Snorkeling]
