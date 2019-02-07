Spruce up your footwear with stylish combat boots at Amazon from $19.50 (Reg. $30)

- Feb. 7th 2019 3:44 pm ET

topshoesUS (99% positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the Bruno Marc Men’s Stone Motorcycle Combat Boots in several color options from $19.59 Prime shipped with promo code 30EGIMOQ at checkout. Regularly $30, that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen for these boots and an Amazon all-time low. They are extremely versatile to wear with jeans or khakis alike and their lace-up design will help promote support. Even better, select styles also feature a faux shearling lining for added comfort and warmth. Rated 3.9/5 stars with over 370 reviews.

Bruno Marc Stone Motorcycle Combat Boots feature:

  • Durable Rubber sole
  • Heel measures approximately 1″
  • Platform measures approximately 0.5″
  • Combat Motocycle boot featuring faux fur lining, and side zipper closure
  • Stylish, Flexible and Comfort Ankle Boots

