This robotic vacuum both mops & vacs on a schedule for $170 (Reg. $260)

NeweggFlash offers the ILIFE V8s 2-in-1 Robotic Vacuum for $169.99 shipped. Regularly $260 at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically and is the lowest available. No one likes to clean the house, so you can take away one chore that everyone hates by letting this robot vacuum for you. You’ll be able to have the V8s either mop or vacuum and it can be scheduled so you always come back to a nice and clean home. Rated 3.6/5 stars.

The Eureka Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum is a more budget-friendly and manual alternative. If you’re not sure how much you trust a robotic vacuum to clean the house, be the one in control by using Eureka’s highly-rated and budget-friendly model at $30 shipped from Amazon.

ILIFE V8s Robotic Vacuum features: