Pier One’s Clearance Event offers deals on furniture, decor, lighting & more from $15

Pier One’s Clearance Event takes up to 60% off already-reduced items including furniture, decor, rugs and more. Prices are as marked. Free shipping applies on orders of $49+ with code FREESHIP49 at checkout. A standout from this sale is the Flax Dining Chairs with Espresso Legs for $150, which is $100 off the original rate. This chair is elegant and timeless to use at a dining room table. It’s available in an array of colors and its tufted design is very stylish for this season. Rated 4.9/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks from Pier One include: