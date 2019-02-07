Steve Madden’s Flash Sale offers deals from $35 & up to 60% off original prices

- Feb. 7th 2019 11:53 am ET

from $35
0

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Steve Madden Flash Event offers deals from just $35 with up to 60% off original rates. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. The men’s Scorn Chelsea Boots are very on-trend for this season and they’re on sale at just $45. These boots were originally priced at $110, and that’s the lowest rate we’ve seen. You can easily style them with jeans or slacks alike. Plus, their easy tab pull-on design will get you out of the door in a breeze. However, if you’re looking for a chukka style, the Cronic Dress Boots are a great option and they’re on sale for $70, which is down from their original rate of $125. Find the rest of our top picks below.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

from $35

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Nordstrom rack

Nordstrom rack

About the Author