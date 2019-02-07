This Sunbeam Heated Reversible Blanket has dropped to a new Amazon low of $37 (Reg. $60)

- Feb. 7th 2019 9:02 am ET

$37
Amazon offers the Sunbeam Heated Reversible Sherpa/Royal Mink Throw Blanket in Honey for $37.11 shipped. We saw it in other colors for $48 last week, and it still fetches $60 at Target. This is the lowest price we’ve ever tracked at Amazon. With three heat settings plus a reversible design (minkor sherpa), you’ll have no problem getting comfortable. It also has automatic shut-off after three hours for peace of mind if you’re using this blanket overnight. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Ditch the heating capabilities and opt for the Utopia Bedding Sherpa Flannel Fleece Reversible Bed Blanket at $26 shipped if you want to save some extra cash.

Sunbeam Heated Reversible Throw Blanket features:

Climb into your toasty bed and sleep soundly in warm, quilted softness. This Sunbeam Reversible Sherpa/Mink Heated Throw Blanket is made of soft, 100% polyester with a plush RoyalMink finish on one side and cuddly sherpa on the other. The EliteStyle II Controller gives you control over 3 heat levels, and the 3-hour auto-shutoff function allows for peace of mind. The exclusive ThermoFine warming system senses and adjusts throughout the night for the highest comfort and consistent warmth.

$37

