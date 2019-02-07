Several of Yale’s Z-Wave Smart Deadbolts just hit new all-time lows, starting at $80 ($45 off)

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront is offering the Yale Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt (YRD110) for $79.99 shipped. That’s around $45 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $10. Speaking from experience, I highly recommend a deadbolt with actual buttons instead of a touchscreen. While some door locks may be better at implementing it than the one I tried, I find that friends and family are significantly less confused entering a code when numbers are prominently displayed on real buttons. Rated 4+ stars from over 70% of reviewers.

We also spotted the Yale Assure Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt (YRD216) for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $120 at Amazon, today’s deal offers a savings of $30 off and is the lowest we’ve seen it. Like the option above, this too packs Z-Wave compatibility. This allows you to hook it up with SmartThings, Wink, and more, making it a solid platform worth welcoming to your smart home. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Would you be content without smart capabilities? If so, have a look at Kwikset’s Contemporary Electronic Keypad Deadbolt for $60. This simple deadbolt has a keypad so you can still ditch the key and simply enter a code to let yourself in.

Yale Push Button Z-Wave Deadbolt (YRD110) features:

  • Lock and unlock your home without the hassle of keys using this easy to use, push button deadbolt.
  • Replaces your existing deadbolt in minutes with just a screwdriver! No new holes or complicated wiring.
  • Don’t worry about getting locked out due to dead batteries – the lock features a 9V battery back-up for emergencies.

