Get Apple's official silicone or leather cases for iPhone X/XS/8 Plus at just $5 shipped

- Feb. 8th 2019 2:17 pm ET

AT&T is offering the Apple Silicone Case for iPhone XS in White for $5 shipped. Regularly $39, this beats our last mention by $15 and is the lowest we’ve tracked. Hurry, supplies are likely limited at this price. It’s very rare we see current-generation accessories discounted like this, so if you’ve been in the market for Apple’s official silicone case, now’s your chance. Head below for more great $5 deals.

Nomad Base Station

Other Apple cases on sale:

Apple Silicon Case for iPhone XS features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone XS, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk.

AT&T

