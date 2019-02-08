Today only, J.Crew cuts 30% off full-priced styles from $28 for a fresh new look

For 24 hours only, J.Crew offers 30% off full-price styles with code COFFEE at checkout. Even better the same J.Crew Rewards Members receive free delivery. (Not a member? It’s free to join) The most notable deal from this sale is the men’s 484 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans that are marked down to $69. For comparison, these jeans were originally priced at $98. They’re infused with stretch for added comfort and have a great hem to be rolled to show off your shoes. Pair the jeans with the Rugged Cotton Baseball Sweater that’s also on sale for $53 for a stylish and casual look. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- Rugged Cotton Sweater $49 (Orig. $70)
- 484 Slim-Fit Stretch Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- French Terry Joggers $56 (Orig. $80)
- French Terry Pullover Shawl Sweater $63 (Orig. $90)
- Rugged Cotton Baseball Sweater $53 (Orig. $75)
Our top picks for women include:
- Pointed-toe Flats in Suede $89 (Orig. $148)
- Juliette Collarless Sweater-Blazer $120 (Orig. $148)
- Vintage Straight Jean in Soft Light $81 (Orig. $115)
- Belted Colorblock One-Piece Swimsuit $77 (Orig. $110)
- Drapery Popover $28 (Orig. $40)
GAP's refreshing your closet with up to 50% off sitewide + an extra 20% off, deals from $18 https://t.co/khd0acS1oj by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/hVfYWCW6sU
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 7, 2019