Surprise the family w/ three of Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablets for $110 shipped (Reg. $150)

Amazon is offering the Fire 7 8GB Tablet Variety Pack for $109.97 shipped. That’s $40 off the typical rate there and the best we’ve tracked since Black Friday. This variety pack comes with three 7-inch tablets in black, yellow, and red. They offer 8-hour battery life, Alexa integration, and a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 256GB in size. If you have a few kiddos in the house that would love a tablet, this deal is a budget-friendly way to provide them with loads of entertainment. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of reviewers.

Put those savings to good use with some $7 JETech Cases. With a style that mimics what Apple introduced alongside the iPad 2, these cases will dress up your device, keep it protected, and allow you to prop it up at several viewing angles.

Fire 7 8GB Variety Pack features:

The next generation of our best-selling Fire tablet ever – now thinner, lighter, and with longer battery life and an improved display.

Beautiful 7″ IPS display with higher contrast and sharper text, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and up to 8 hours of battery life. 8 or 16 GB of internal storage and a microSD slot for up to 256 GB of expandable storage.

Now with Alexa, for quick access to the information and entertainment you want. Ask questions, play music, check your calendar, get the news, weather, and more – just press the home button and ask.