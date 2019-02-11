Dell’s G5 Gaming Laptop is perfect for on-the-go sessions from $750 shipped (Reg. $900+)

Dell offers its G5 Gaming Laptop with 2.2GHz i7/16GB/1TB/128GB for $799.99 shipped when you use code AFF350G5 at checkout. Regularly $1,150, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time and is the lowest available. Opt for 8GB of RAM at $749.99 shipped when you use code AFF300G5 at checkout (Reg. $900). Either computer would be a great option for on-the-go gaming as they offer 6-core i7 processors and GTX 1050 Ti graphics cards. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 1,300 at-home gamers. Learn more in our announcement coverage.
The ASUS VivoBook F510UA 15.6-inch laptop is a great budget-friendly option at $510 shipped from Amazon. It offers Intel’s latest i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, a 1T HDD, and even USB-C for easy charging and portability. Just know you won’t be playing the latest games on this notebook.
Dell G5 Gaming Laptop features:
Get bigger power and better gameplay with the Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop. Witness everything on screen with stunning clarity and superior color richness thanks to the IPS FHD display with HDMI 2.0. It is also equipped with anti-glare panels to create a wider range of environments. Experience every beat of the action with improved clarity and imaging thanks to two-tuned, front-firing speakers powered by MaxxAudio. Elevate your gaming, viewing and mega-tasking! Youll be sucked into every game like never before, with powerful, encompassing sound – no drops. Dell gaming machines are engineered with the specific, demanding needs of the gaming audience in mind. From the latest processors to powerful discrete graphic cards, they make every experience more intense and real. Heighten your gaming experience with the Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop.