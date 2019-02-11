Eton’s rugged portable emergency weather radio & charger is perfect for any trip: $25 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Eton Scorpion ll Rugged Portable Emergency Weather Radio with Smartphone Charger (NSP101WXGR) for $24.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $35, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Regardless of if you’re wanting an emergency weather radio, flashlight, or portable phone charger, this is the tool for you. Rated 4.1/5 stars from hundreds.

Nomad Base Station

For more long-term blackouts, Eton’s crank emergency radio at $50 shipped is a great option (Reg. $70). It can store more charge and offers a larger speaker, though you’re losing out on portability and the built-in solar panels.

Eton Scorpion II Rugged Emergency Radio features: