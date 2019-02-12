Add the 4moms rockaRoo Compact Baby Swing to your child’s nursery for $128 (Reg. $160)

Amazon offers the 4moms rockaRoo Compact Baby Swing for $127.99 shipped. Also at Bed Bath & Beyond. It had been going for $160 at Amazon, and you’d still be paying that at Target and Walmart. Today’s price is one of the lowest we’ve tracked. The rockaRoo is one-third the size of traditional baby swings, which means you don’t need to clear a whole lot of space for it in the nursery or living room. With five speed settings and front-to-back gliding motion, your little one will be comfortably lulled to sleep. Rated 3.5/5 stars.

Save some money when you opt for the Fisher-Price Deluxe Auto Rock ‘n Play Sleeper at $66 shipped instead. It only has two speed settings but also features SmartConnect so you can control it from your mobile device.

4moms rockaRoo Compact Baby Swing features: