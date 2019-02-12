Levi’s upgrades your denim with deals on its top styles for men & women from $40

For a limited time only, Levi’s is having its Denim Deals with discounts starting at $40. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. A standout for men is the 541 Athletic Fit Jeans that are on sale for $49, which is down from their original rate of $70. Their dark wash is very stylish and modern for this season. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, these jeans have the perfect hem to roll so you can show off your shoes. With over 450 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.
Our top picks for men include:
- 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 505 Regular Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 514 Straight Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 527 Slim Boot Cut Stretch Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
Our top picks for women include:
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 720 High Rise Skinny Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
- 501 Taper Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- Classic Straight Fit Jeans $40 (Orig. $60)
Ralph Lauren cuts an extra 40% off sale items from just $10: jeans, outerwear, more https://t.co/dYIFYdsTIJ by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/gTLvj6M0TZ
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 12, 2019