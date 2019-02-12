Levi’s upgrades your denim with deals on its top styles for men & women from $40

- Feb. 12th 2019 11:09 am ET

From $40
0

For a limited time only, Levi’s is having its Denim Deals with discounts starting at $40. Prices are as marked. Orders of $100 or more receive free delivery. A standout for men is the 541 Athletic Fit Jeans that are on sale for $49, which is down from their original rate of $70. Their dark wash is very stylish and modern for this season. This style is also infused with stretch for added comfort. Plus, these jeans have the perfect hem to roll so you can show off your shoes. With over 450 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below to find the rest of our top picks.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

