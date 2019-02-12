This Magic Bullet Blender has all your smoothie needs covered for just $25.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is offering the Magic Bullet Blender for $25.49 shipped. Simply clip the on-page $4.50 coupon. Regularly around $35, only once in the last year have we seen it go for (slightly) less on Amazon and today’s offer is the best price we can find. It goes for up to $35 at Best Buy and Home Depot, for comparison. Perfect for your daily smoothies, it will also handle lighter cooking tasks with its 250 watts of power. This model also comes with a pair of travel mug blender cups to minimize cleanup. It carries a 4+ star rating from over 3,100 customers and is an Amazon best-seller. More detail below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $25.50, its hard to recommend anything else if this is what you’re looking for. However, this Hamilton Beach personal blender is only $15 Prime shipped and the well-rated Oster option goes for $17. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for even more kitchenware deals.

Magic Bullet Blender: