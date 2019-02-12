Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Flash Event offers up to 65% off stylish timepieces

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watches Flash Event takes up to 65% off select watches. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Our top pick is the men’s T-Race Chronograph Silicone Strap Watch that’s marked down to $360. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $725. It’s great for workouts with its silicone band and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. Its all black design is sleek and stylish for this season too. If you’re looking for a dressier option, the Carson Chronograph Bracelet Watch will look polished with any outfit. It’s also on sale for $475, which is down from its original rate of $950. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from this sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- T-Race Chronograph Silicone Strap Watch $360 (Orig. $725)
- Carson Automatic Bracelet Watch $475 (Orig. $950)
- Tradition Perpetual Calendar Bracelet Watch $300 (Orig. $595)
- Couturier Automatic Leather Strap Watch $410 (Orig. $825)
- Quickster Sports Team Watch $190 (Orig. $395)
Our top picks for women include:
- Le Locle Watch $240 (Orig. $685)
- Bella Ora Piccola Watch $190 (Orig. $385)
- Pr 100 Chronograph Watch $260 (Orig. $525)
- Bella Ora Leather Watch $180 (Orig. $360)
- Lady Powermatic 80 Watch $440 (Orig. $875)
GAP Factory takes up to 60% off sitewide + an extra 15% off with this promo code https://t.co/tUmN16ec2C by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/hSnXCaq1dC
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) February 12, 2019