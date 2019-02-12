Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watch Flash Event offers up to 65% off stylish timepieces

For three days only, Nordstrom Rack’s Tissot Watches Flash Event takes up to 65% off select watches. Prices are as marked. Orders of $99 or more receive free delivery. Our top pick is the men’s T-Race Chronograph Silicone Strap Watch that’s marked down to $360. For comparison, this style was originally priced at $725. It’s great for workouts with its silicone band and is water-resistant up to 100 meters. Its all black design is sleek and stylish for this season too. If you’re looking for a dressier option, the Carson Chronograph Bracelet Watch will look polished with any outfit. It’s also on sale for $475, which is down from its original rate of $950. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from this sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: