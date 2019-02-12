Orvis Sweet Savings Event offers up to 50% off Barbour jackets, sherpa vests, more

- Feb. 12th 2019 9:37 am ET

The Orvis Sweet Savings Event offers up to 50% off select styles of outerwear, including Barbour. Prices are as marked. Shipping charges apply and vary per order. The men’s Barbour Gillock Quilted Jacket will elevate any look and it’s on sale for $179. For comparison, this jacket was originally priced at $229. Its corduroy detailing adds a luxurious touch and its collar features a plaid lining underneath. It also includes two lower patch pockets for storage and will be a go-to in your wardrobe for years to come. Find the rest of our top picks below.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

