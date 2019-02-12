Panasonic’s Arc3 Electric Shaver w/ Charge Station now down to $45 shipped (Reg. up to $100)

- Feb. 12th 2019 12:06 pm ET

Newegg Flash is offering the Panasonic ES-RT97-S Arc3 Electric Shaver & Trimmer with Automatic Clean & Charge Station for $44.99 shipped. This model sells for $100 direct from Panasonic and closer to $63 at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. Features include a 3-blade cutting system, slide-up 45-degree trimmer, stainless steel foils, wet/dry use in the shower and the included charge station. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

While today’s offer is a great price, you can get in for a bit less with something like this $40 Philips Norelco Electric Shaver. That’s provided you don’t want the charge station and additional add-ons of today’s model though. Or you can opt for an even more budget-friendly set like the Remington PG6025 All-in-1 Lithium Powered Grooming Kit for just $12 Prime shipped.

Panasonic ES-RT97-S Arc3 Electric Shaver:

  • 3-Blade Cutting System
  • Slide-up 45 Degree Trimmer
  • Stainless Steel Foils Follow Facial Contours
  • Pivoting Head Glides Over Face
  • 10,000 RPM Motor
  • Wet/Dry Use In Shower
  • 100% Washable
