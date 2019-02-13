Enjoy beachy waves anytime with the Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand for $11 (Reg. up to $30)

- Feb. 13th 2019 4:39 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand for Loose Curls for $11.19 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. It’s $16 at Target, while Ulta sells it for $30. It had been around $16 at Amazon before dropping to this new all-time low price. Features include a 1-inch barrel, a max temperature of 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and 6-foot swivel cord. A heat-protecting glove is also included so that you don’t end up burning your fingers. This #1 best-seller in hair curling wands is rated 4.2/5 stars.

Make sure to treat your hair before you heat it. The CHI 44 Iron Guard Thermal Protection Spray is $6 shipped as an add-on item with orders over $25. It protects hair from thermal damage and breakage.

Bed Head Curlipops Curling Wand features:

  • Tourmaline, Ceramic Technology on Barrel for Reduced Frizz and Massive Shine
  • 1″ Barrel for Curls and More Curls with Outrageous Body
  • High Heat of Up to 400° F (because we know you like it hot!) & Dual Voltage
  • BONUS Heat Protective Glove for Worry Free Styling
  • Tangle Free 6ft Swivel Cord

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Bed Head

About the Author