Stow your 15-inch MacBook Pro in this Dell Energy Camo Backpack for $40 (Reg. $65, today only)

Today only, Dell is offering its Energy Camo Backpack for $39.99 shipped. That’s $25 off the typical rate there and is the lowest price we’ve tracked. This bag is made to help you stay cool and comfortable with breathable air mesh back padding. There’s plenty of room for a 15-inch MacBook that can be charged while on-the-go thanks to a built-in compartment for a battery pack. While reviews are still rolling in, Dell backpacks are well-rated at Amazon.

Looking for something a bit more stylish? Have a look at Modoker’s $24 Vintage Laptop Backpack. Like the option above, this holds a 15-inch MacBook, making it a great choice for most folks. With six compartments, this bag offers plenty of ways to keep your gear organized.

Dell Energy Camo Backpack features: