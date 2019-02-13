Stop dreading your car’s low tire pressure indicator w/ this $10 Digital Inflator (over 33% off)

WorldUS (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator for $9.88 Prime shipped when coupon code ONLY400P has been applied during checkout. That’s $5+ off the typical rate there and is within a buck of the lowest price we have tracked. I grabbed one of these the last time they were on sale and have been quite happy with it. I keep it in the car and simply plug it into the DC power to quickly air up tires whenever the low pressure indicator comes on. It comes with 3 adapters that allow you to inflate sport balls, air cushions, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Put today’s savings towards some Armor All Cleaning Wipes for $7. With 25 wipes in tow, this container will keep your car clean for months to come. They’re made for dashboards, vinyl, fabric, carpet, leather and more.

TACKLIFE Digital Tire Inflator features: