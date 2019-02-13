Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on an electric scooter: $280 + $25 GC ($425 value)

- Feb. 13th 2019 2:12 pm ET

0

Gotrax via Newegg offers its GXL Commuting Electric Scooter for $279.99 shipped with a bonus $25 gift card when you use the code EXTRA20OFF at checkout. Regularly $350 to $400, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked without the gift card and is the best available. This scooter is perfect to use with spring just around the corner. It has a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and can go 12 miles before it needs a recharge. Whether you are making a run to get the mail, picking up groceries, or just touring the neighborhood, this scooter lets you do it effortlessly and in style. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Safety is important, so be sure you protect your noggin from potential falls or spills on this electric scooter. Amazon’s #1 best-seller starts at $15 Prime shipped and would be a great buy to stay safe on the road.

GOTRAX GXL Electric Scooter features:

  • 8.5″ PNEUMATIC TIRES – Making the GXL the ultimate commuting scooter for overcoming treacherous city streets
  • 250 WATT MOTOR – Our most powerful scooter yet, the GXL has a top speed of 15.5MPH and holds a maximum of 220 lbs
  • 36V BATTERY – The GXL travels up to 12.5 miles and recharges in about 4 Hours
  • UL2271 CERTIFIED – Ride safe knowing our e scooter batteries are Underwriter Labs Certified
  • PORTABLE DESIGN – The GXL Frame folds down and locks for easy storage making it a perfect commuting scooter. Scooter measures (44) inches high, (41) inches long and 6 inches wide when in riding mode. Scooter weighs (31) lbs.

Guides

Best Green Deals

Best Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries and more. Shop top brands like Philips, WORX, CREE, Eco Smart and others. This is the place to start saving money around your home while also conserving energy and protecting our planet.
Newegg

Newegg
GOTRAX

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini

Polk Audio Magnifi Mini
LG 34" Curved UltraWide

LG 34" Curved UltraWide