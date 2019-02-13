Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on an electric scooter: $280 + $25 GC ($425 value)

Gotrax via Newegg offers its GXL Commuting Electric Scooter for $279.99 shipped with a bonus $25 gift card when you use the code EXTRA20OFF at checkout. Regularly $350 to $400, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked without the gift card and is the best available. This scooter is perfect to use with spring just around the corner. It has a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and can go 12 miles before it needs a recharge. Whether you are making a run to get the mail, picking up groceries, or just touring the neighborhood, this scooter lets you do it effortlessly and in style. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
GOTRAX GXL Electric Scooter features:
- 8.5″ PNEUMATIC TIRES – Making the GXL the ultimate commuting scooter for overcoming treacherous city streets
- 250 WATT MOTOR – Our most powerful scooter yet, the GXL has a top speed of 15.5MPH and holds a maximum of 220 lbs
- 36V BATTERY – The GXL travels up to 12.5 miles and recharges in about 4 Hours
- UL2271 CERTIFIED – Ride safe knowing our e scooter batteries are Underwriter Labs Certified
- PORTABLE DESIGN – The GXL Frame folds down and locks for easy storage making it a perfect commuting scooter. Scooter measures (44) inches high, (41) inches long and 6 inches wide when in riding mode. Scooter weighs (31) lbs.