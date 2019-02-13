Enjoy the upcoming spring weather on an electric scooter: $280 + $25 GC ($425 value)

Gotrax via Newegg offers its GXL Commuting Electric Scooter for $279.99 shipped with a bonus $25 gift card when you use the code EXTRA20OFF at checkout. Regularly $350 to $400, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked without the gift card and is the best available. This scooter is perfect to use with spring just around the corner. It has a top speed of 15.5 miles per hour and can go 12 miles before it needs a recharge. Whether you are making a run to get the mail, picking up groceries, or just touring the neighborhood, this scooter lets you do it effortlessly and in style. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

GOTRAX GXL Electric Scooter features: